New Delhi, February 14: The cyber cell of Delhi police on Saturday arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for allegedly spreading "toolkit" related to farmers' protest. Disha Ravi was arrested from Karnataka's capital Bengaluru. The toolkit about the farmers' protest was first shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg on February 3 on social media. Greta Thunberg Reiterates Her Support to Farmers' Protest in India After Being Trolled.

Disha is one of the founders of a campaign "Friday for Future". The climate activist allegedly edited the toolkit. According to reports, the toolkit included a document on details of January 26 protests, schedule of online and street protests, details about the internet ban and background of the farmers' protest. On February 4, Delhi police also registered FIR against the creators of the toolkit. The FIR was registered under sections - 124 A, 154 A, 153 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tweet by ANI:

Delhi Police Cyber Cell arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru on 13th February for her alleged role in spreading 'toolkit' related to farmers protest — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

"Sections in FIR are 124 A IPC-spreading disaffection against Govt of India, it's regarding sedition, 153 A-promoting hatred amongst various communities on social/cultural/religious grounds, same is 153 & 120 B for criminal conspiracy to give shape to such a plan," Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police had said. Greta Thunberg Tweets Updated Version of Google Doc ‘Toolkit To Support Farmer Protests’ in India After Backlash.

The ongoing farmer's agitation against the three controversial farm laws enacted by the Centre in September last year after international pop star Rihanna extended support to the protest. After comments made by Rihanna and Thunberg, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement called it "unfortunate". The MEA in a statement said, ", it is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26, India's Republic Day."

Farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the farm laws since November 26. They are demanding the complete rollback of the laws. However, the Centre offered only to amend the laws. Till now, 11 rounds of talks have taken place between the Central government and the farmers' representatives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2021 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).