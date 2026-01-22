New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Ahead of the 2026 Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police will deploy AI-enabled smart glasses and advanced facial recognition systems as part of an upgraded security architecture aimed at tightening surveillance and improving threat detection across the national capital.

Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahala said the force is making full use of technology-driven solutions from a security perspective. He noted that all CCTV cameras will be equipped with video analytics and Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), enabling police to identify suspects with greater accuracy. "There are various types of video analytics, and we will utilise them as well. This time, we are also using specially developed cameras and wearable glasses," Mahala said.

As per Mahala, this will be the first time that Delhi Police personnel will use such advanced wearable technology during the Republic Day parade. Selected police personnel will wear the smart glasses while on duty along the parade route to monitor crowds and identify potential threats.

Explaining the technology, the officer said multiple algorithms have been fed into standalone systems that can identify wanted individuals even if they attempt to disguise themselves. "If wanted individuals are detected or spotted, even if they are wearing makeup, a mask, a cap, or have a beard, our algorithm will identify them. "This database has been trained using different algorithms so that it can identify a person regardless of how they look, whether it's a photo from 20 years ago or a recent one, whether they have a beard or long hair, or even a cut on their face," he added.

Mahala emphasised that data security has been prioritised. The FRS cameras and wearable glasses will operate on standalone systems that are not connected to the internet. Each device will carry its own encrypted database, stored locally on mobile phones linked to smart glasses, ensuring controlled and secure usage.

Police said the smart glasses are equipped with a built-in camera connected to a mobile application and linked to a database of around 65,000 criminals. The device scans faces in real time and alerts police personnel immediately if a person with a criminal record is detected.

Mahala further said that the smart glasses also feature thermal scanning, which will help detect concealed weapons or suspicious objects carried by individuals attending the parade.

In addition to technological surveillance, extensive physical security arrangements have been put in place. Around 10,00 police personnel will be deployed in the New Delhi district alone, while more than 3,000 CCTV cameras have been installed and over 30 control rooms have been set up. Authorities will enforce three layers of physical checks for pedestrians, with similar screening protocols for vehicles. (ANI)

