Patna, January 22: Shocking new details have emerged in the alleged Patna Girls Hostel exploitation case, with investigators claiming that agents openly quoted rates for minor girls and negotiated payments like commercial transactions. According to testimonies accessed during the probe, agents allegedly demanded INR 25,000 for a 17-year-old girl, stating bluntly, “The girl will be sent first, payment can be made later.”

‘As the Age and Figure, So the Charge’

Sources familiar with the investigation said agents allegedly categorised girls living in Patna Girls Hostel facilities based on age and physical appearance, with prices rising for younger students. Witness accounts suggest the language used reduced students to commodities, with agents reportedly saying, “As the figure and age, so the charge.” These statements form a key part of the evidence now being verified by authorities. Patna NEET Aspirant Death Case: Autopsy Report Confirms S*xual Assault.

How the Alleged Racket Operated

Investigators claim that suppliers linked to hostels acted as middlemen, arranging access to students under the guise of official work. In several cases, agents allegedly assured clients that the girl would be sent during the day and returned to the hostel at a fixed time to avoid suspicion. Payments were reportedly collected only after the girl reached the destination. Patna Horror: 3 Arrested for Secretly Clicking Photos and Filming Objectionable Videos of Woman, Using Them to Harass and Blackmail Victim.

Wardens Under Scanner

The role of hostel wardens has come under intense scrutiny. According to preliminary findings, some wardens were allegedly “managed” with small payments, allowing agents and suppliers unrestricted access. This alleged collusion enabled the S*x exploitation network to operate without fear, exploiting the absence of strict inspections and monitoring.

Echoes of Past Failures

The revelations have revived memories of earlier shelter home scandals in Bihar, raising questions about whether promised reforms were ever implemented. Mandatory safety measures such as CCTV cameras, visitor registers, and female security staff were reportedly missing or non-functional in several Patna Girls Hostel facilities under investigation.

Probe Intensifies, Outrage Grows

Police officials say digital chats, audio recordings, and witness statements related to the quoted “rates” are being examined. While no arrests have yet been confirmed in this specific link, student organisations and rights activists are demanding immediate action against agents, suppliers, and hostel officials named in the reports.

The Patna Girls Hostel revelations have sent shockwaves across Bihar, serving as a grim reminder of the risks faced by young girls who leave home in search of education—and the urgent need for accountability to ensure hostels remain safe spaces, not centres of S*x exploitation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2026 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).