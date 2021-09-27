New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Monday issued show cause notices for closure to three hotels in the city for violating environmental norms.

During an inspection, DPCC officials found that the sewage treatment plants at two "hotels" -- Taj Sats Catering Ltd and Ambassador's Sky Chef -- at the IGI Airport Authority Complex were not operating properly.

The two units are engaged in flight catering activity, according to the show cause notice.

A show cause notice for closure and imposing an environmental compensation of Rs 4 lakh each has been issued to the two hotels.

The STP at the third hotel, The Park, at Parliament Street was "totally defunct" .

"The hotel was found discharging the wastewater into the sewer without treatment," the notice read.

The diesel generator sets and the PNG-fired boiler at the hotel did not have adequate height. Also, it did not have a compost plant.

