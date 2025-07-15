New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Traffic movement near Majnu Ka Tila and parts of Outer Ring Road will be affected during the late night hours on Tuesday due to public works being carried out near the petrol pump in the area, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Tuesday.

According to an advisory, route diversions will be in place at multiple stretches heading towards the Wazirabad Flyover and ISBT Kashmere Gate to manage congestion and ensure smooth flow. The advisory will remain in effect between 1.30 am and 3 am, and commuters have been asked to plan their travel accordingly.

One diversion will be for vehicles moving from Chandgi Ram Akhara towards Wazirabad Flyover. Such vehicles will be directed through Shamnath Marg, Vidhan Sabha, Khyber Pass and Mall Road before turning right towards Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg and finally taking a left from Timarpur Red Light to reach Wazirabad Flyover.

Traffic from Burari to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Wazirabad Bridge will be rerouted through Signature Bridge towards Khajuri, followed by Khajuri Chowk, a right turn to Pushta Road, then through Shastri Park Chowk and a final right turn onto Outer Ring Road.

For vehicles travelling from Signature Bridge to ISBT Kashmere Gate, the new route will be via Wazirabad Bridge, Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg, Timarpur, Mall Road and then left towards IP College and Chandgi Ram Akhara before taking a right to reach ISBT.

Another diversion has been marked for traffic coming from the Old Wazirabad Bridge towards ISBT. These vehicles will be guided via Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg, Timarpur, Mall Road, IP College, Chandgi Ram Akhara and finally towards ISBT.

The Traffic Police has advised commuters to follow road signage and cooperate with the personnel on duty. Emergency vehicles will be permitted but are advised to avoid the affected areas if possible.

