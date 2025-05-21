New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Power disruptions were reported in several areas across the capital after an intense dust storm, followed by thunderstorms, hail, and rain lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday.

The power outages were seen in Bawana, Narela, Jahangirpuri, Civil Lines, Shakti Nagar, Model Town, Wazirabad, Dhirpur, and Burari.

According to an official release from Tata Power DDL, to ensure public safety, the electricity supply had to be temporarily suspended in certain areas to prevent electrocution. Trees and branches fell onto power lines, damaging them.

"Tata Power-DDL's Operations and Maintenance teams are maintaining a high state of readiness, and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) swiftly address service complaints. Power restoration is proceeding quickly in most of the affected areas," the company said.

"Our teams are engaged in the swift restoration and repair of damaged power infrastructure. We appreciate the patience of our consumers. At Tata Power-DDL, your safety and well-beng remain our top priority," it said.

In a statement, Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) said, "The thunderstorm and hailstorm accompanied by strong winds and rains led to power disruption in parts of the city, primarily due to the falling of trees and their branches on electricity cables."

"BSES Operations and Maintenance teams are on a high alert, with Quick Response Teams (QRTs) promptly deployed to attend to complaints. In most cases, the power supply is being restored swiftly. However, restoration is taking longer than usual in a few pockets, primarily due to the damage caused to the electricity infrastructure by fallen trees and their branches," it said.

It is important to note that tree cutting and removal--a critical requirement in such situations--is a time-consuming process carried out in coordination with civic agencies.

Additionally, traffic congestion caused by fallen trees is delaying the movement of our teams in some locations.

"As a precautionary measure, we had to temporarily switch off the power supply in certain areas to prevent electrocution and ensure public safety. The safety and well-being of citizens remain our highest priority," it said.

As rain and hailstorms lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday, many domestic and international flights to Delhi airport were put on hold or diverted due to inclement weather conditions.

"Many domestic and international flights to Delhi airport from various airports have been put on halt or diverted due to weather conditions," said airport sources.

"Rain and thunderstorms may disrupt flights to/from Delhi this evening," said Air India.

IndiGo also issued an advisory and said, "Our flight schedules are currently impacted due to the heavy rains and thunderstorm sweeping across Delhi, Chandigarh and Kolkata. While we always strive to operate as per schedule, we hope you understand that weather disruptions are beyond our control."

After several days of scorching heat, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, several part of Delhi-NCR experienced a sudden change in weather on Wednesday evening.

Heavy rains and hailstorms accompanied by gusty winds hit several parts of the national capital and surrounding areas, bringing much-needed relief from the intense heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cloud mass entered North Delhi and moved south-southeastwards, triggering a dust storm and strong winds.

The winds blew at speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, accompanied by light rainfall earlier in the evening.

The heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms also lashed several parts of Haryana's Karnal.The IMD also stated that very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala during the next six to seven days.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area will likely form over the East Central Arabian Sea off the North Karnataka-Goa coasts during the next 12 hours. As IMD predicted, it will likely move northwards and intensify further into a depression during the subsequent 36 hours.

The weather agency also issued a series of warnings for fishermen across various coastal regions of India due to rough sea conditions. (ANI)

