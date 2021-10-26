New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Delhi recorded 41 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the infection on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

Delhi has recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the disease.

Twenty-five patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the data stated.

With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,671. Of this, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,091.

According to a health bulletin released on Tuesday, authorities conducted 50,202 tests, including 34,143 RT-PCR ones, the previous day.

There are 323 active COVID-19 cases, up from 307 a day ago. The number of patients in home isolation is 98, an increase from 91 the previous day, it said.

The number of containment zones stands at 97, up from 88 a day ago.

The national capital reported 27 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 37 cases on Sunday, and 40 cases on Saturday.

In April and May, the city battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives with the issue of oxygen shortage at hospitals adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The Delhi government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of coronavirus in April and May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds accommodating up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government health care facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

The national capital has 10,000 ICU beds.

According to government data, over 2.01 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 72 lakh people have received both doses.

