New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Delhi recorded 47 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent, data shared by the health department showed.

The number of cumulative cases now stands at 14,40,118. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection so far.

Also Read | India’s Economic Recovery Gains Momentum in Recent Months, Says Industry Body PHDCCI.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,091. The national capital has not reported any fatality due to COVID-19 so far this month. It reported four deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate slightly increased to 0.11 per cent on Sunday, according to the latest bulletin.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Praises BJP Workers for Serving Society, Mentions ‘Sewa Hi Sangathan’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)