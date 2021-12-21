New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): A total of 102 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi.

According to Delhi government health bulletin, the active caseload stands at 557. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,42,390. The positivity rate is 0.20 per cent.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: 31-Year-Old Foreign National Raped in Restaurant in Siolim, 2 Arrested.

The total death has gone up to 25,102 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

The bulletin said that 2,49,91,475 vaccine doses have been administered in the city.

Also Read | Indian Desert Cat Found in Forests of Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh (View Pic).

India reported 5,326 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 581 days, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)