New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The national capital logged 142 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, with a case positivity rate of 1.29 per cent, as per a bulletin by the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday.

The active cases in the city stood at 575.

Also Read | India's Trade Deficit Widens 139% to USD 27.98 Billion in August 2022.

According to the bulletin, 158 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 1,9,74,960.

Zero casualties were reported in the last 24 hours due to COVID in the national capital.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Discusses Bilateral Issues.

The death toll in the city remained at 26,494.

As many as 6927 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours out of which 4059 were Rapid antigen tests.

A total of 24939 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

While, India recorded 5,108 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Wednesday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 45,749 accounting for 0.1 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.71 per cent. As many as 5,675 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,39,36,092.

The country's daily positivity rate stood at 1.44 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.70 per cent.

A total of 89.02 crore COVID tests have been conducted so far, out of which 3,55,231 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As part of the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 215.67 crore total vaccine doses (94.57 crores Second Dose and 18.70 crore Precaution Dose) have been administered, of which 19,25,881 doses were jabbed in the last 24 hours alone, informed the Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)