New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Delhi reported 145 new COVID-19 cases, 130 recoveries, and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to a Delhi Health Department bulletin, the total count of cases in the national capital has gone up to 6,38,173, including 6,26,216 recoveries and 10,903 deaths.

The total number of active cases stand at 1,054. The cumulative positivity rate in the union territory is 5.27 per cent as of Tuesday.

The bulletin said the national capital has 639 containment zones.

India had 1,47,306 active cases till 8 am on February 23, Health Ministry said. (ANI)

