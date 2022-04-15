New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Delhi reported 325 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 2.39 per cent.

There is an increase in COVID-19 cases compared to Wednesday. The national capital yesterday saw 299 new COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 2.49 per cent.

Also Read | West Bengal: CBI Teams Facing Major Language Hurdles in Interacting With Local People, Eye-Witnesses or Suspects in Key Cases.

As per the Delhi government's COVID-19 health bulletin, the active cases in the city stand at 915.

A total of 224 COVID patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city to 18,40,133.

Also Read | Alliance Air No Longer a Subsidiary, Says Air India.

The death toll due to the virus in the city stands at 26,158.

Delhi recorded 18,67,206 positive cases of the infection. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.98 per cent.

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination, 16,421 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 3,307 took the first dose and 7,450 took the second dose.

India logged 1,007 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 0.23 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)