New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Delhi reported 3,734 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 5,82,058, according to the Delhi Health Department on Thursday.

The death toll due to the virus has reached 9,424 with 82 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

As the city witnessed 4,834 fresh recoveries, the total count of recovered patients in the national capital climbed to 5,43,514. At present, there are 29,120 active cases of COVID-19 in Delhi.

The department said that 33,298 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours. The cumulative positivity rate in New Delhi is 8.95 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.62 per cent.

Meanwhile, with 35,551 new infections in the last 24 hours, India recorded 95,34,965 cases of coronavirus, including 4,22,943 active cases and 89,73,373 recoveries. The cumulative death toll mounted to 1,38,648 after 526 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

