New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Delhi reported 63 fresh COVID-19 cases and no death in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Sunday.

The national capital has 370 active cases at present. The total death toll in Delhi stands at 25,098.

With this, the total count of cases has gone up to 14,41,358.

The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 0.11 per cent.

A total of 48,432 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tests to 3,12,20,984.

As many as 1,65,236 persons were vaccinated against the virus in the last 24 hours.

The bulletin said 15 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 14,15,890 in the national capital.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,895 new COVID-19 cases and 2,796 deaths were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

As per the ministry, the spike in deaths was reported as 2,426 reconciled deaths reported by Bihar were adjusted in today's database. Kerala cleared the backlog of 263 deaths hence deaths showing a spike, said the ministry.

The cumulative death toll has now reached 4,73,326. The active caseload of the country stands at 99,155. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.29 per cent, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, 6,918 recoveries were reported. With this, the total recoveries mounted to 3,40,60,774. Consequently, the recovery rate is at 98.35 per cent.The daily positivity rate is 0.73 per cent. It remained less than 2 per cent for the last 62 days. The weekly positivity rate remained below 1 per cent for the last 21 days and was recorded at 0.80 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 12,26,064 samples were tested on Saturday. Total 64,72,52,850 samples have been tested upto December 4, to detect the presence of infection. (ANI)

