New Delhi, December 5: Several regions in the country are likely to experience rainfall. According to a release by the India Meteorological Department, isolated places over eastern districts of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to receive heavy rainfall on December 6 while light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over south Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura on December 6. La Nina Impacts Temperature, Precipitation but Not Climate Change, Says WMO.

Jammu-and Kashmir, Ladakh- Gilgit- Baltistan- Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive light isolated to scattered rainfall, snowfall on December 6. Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall, snowfall during the next 24 hours. According to the India Meteorological Department. South Coastal Odisha likely to witness heavy rainfall at isolated place during next 12 hours. Cyclone Jawad: 18 NDRF Teams Deployed in West Bengal, Sea at Digha Turns Rough.

Punjab is very likely to receive light isolated rainfall on December 5 and December 6. Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh to receive rains on December 5, today. According to the IMD, there will be no significant change in minimum temperature over Northwest, Central and East India during next 24 hours and then a fall by 3 degree Celsius to 5 degree Celsius after that.

Owing to rough sea conditions, the fishermen have been advised to not venture into northwest Bay of Bengal, along & off Odisha, West Bengal coasts during next 24 hours. They are also not advised to venture into adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal along & off north Andhra Pradesh coast during next 12 hours.

