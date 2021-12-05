New Delhi, December 5: Keeping up the attack on the Congress-led government in Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi whether he visited a different mining site which has not been mentioned by Raghav Chadha.

Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday, "Is it true that Channi sahib went to a different mining site today n not the one visited by Raghav yesterday? And Channi sahib declared it as legal, whereas the one visited by Raghav is a different site and is illegal. How can a CM be sooo blatant?" Also Read | Weather Forecast: South Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram Likely To Receive Rainfall on December 6.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet

Is it true that Channi sahib went to a different mining site today n not the one visited by Raghav yesterday? And Channi sahib declared it as legal, whereas the one visited by Raghav is a different site and is illegal. How can a CM be sooo blatant? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 5, 2021

A day ago, Delhi MLA and Punjab co-incharge for AAP, Chadha had alleged that Charanjit Singh Channi is a sand mafia. He had alleged illegal sand mining is being carried out under the patronage of the Punjab CM in his own constituency Chamkaur Sahib.

