New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Delhi reported 93 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate of the national capital stands at 0.13 per cent.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 14,34,374, including 1,041 active cases, 14,08,350 recoveries and 24,983 deaths.

The cumulative positivity rate is 6.63 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

The bulletin said 51,317 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 22,248 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,16,33,137 tests have been done so far. The city has 1,412 containment zones at present.

The bulletin said that 1,57,728 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated on Wednesday and 80,57,875 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far.

According to the vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government, the national capital is left with 5.79 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It said Delhi has 2,23,000 doses of Covaxin and 3,56,000 doses of Covishield.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 and the phased unlocking process started on May 31.

Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year on April 20. It saw the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent on April 26. (ANI)

