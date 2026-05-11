India News | Delhi Riots 2020: Court Grants Time to Natasha Narwal to File Written Arguements, Delhi Police to Argue in Rebuttal on May 21

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): A Karkardooma Court on Monday granted time to activist Natasha Narwal to file written arguments on the issue of framing of charges in the 2020 North East Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai allowed the request made by Narwal's counsel, who sought two to three days' time to submit written arguments on her behalf. The court is currently hearing arguments on the framing of charges in the case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

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After hearing arguments by counsel for accsued persons, the court listed the matter for rebuttal arguments by Delhi Police on May 21. Following the completion of arguments, the Karkardooma court is hearing arguements on the framing of charges. Thereafter, the court may reserve an order on framing of charges.

Advocate Adit S Pujari, counsel for the accused Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, submitted before the court that written arguments on behalf of Devangana Kalita would be filed during the course of the day, while submissions for Natasha Narwal would be filed within the next two to three days.

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"Matter be put on May 21, 2026, at 11.00 am for arguments in rebuttal on behalf of the State. The accused persons who have not yet filed their written submissions shall be at liberty to file the same on or before the next date," ASJ Bajpai ordered on May 11.

The court has also sought a report on a plea moved by accused Athar Khan alleging that he has not been allowed to communicate with his family despite a court order in this regard.

Accused Athar Khan has moved an application, submitting that the jail authorities are not complying with the order of this court as passed on 30.01.2023 for the calling facility and 20.09.2024 for e-mulaqat.

The court directed that the Superintendent of Prison, Jail no.11, Mandoli, to strictly comply with the above-mentioned orders and to ensure that the accused does not have any difficulty in calling his family members.

"A report in this regard be given to the court clarifying if the accused has been able to talk to his family members in terms of the orders of January 30, 2023 and September 20, 2024," ASJ Bajpai ordered.

Delhi Police had charge sheeted Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Shifa Ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Saleem Khan, Salim Malik alias Munna, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Faizan Khan, Safoora Zargar, Ishrat Jahan, Gulfisha Fatima, Tasleem Ahmed, and Athar Khan in this case under UAPA. (ANI)

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