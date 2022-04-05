New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) youth wing leader and Jamia Millia Islamia student Meeran Haider in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy related to the Delhi Riots in 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order in the case lodged by the Special Cell of Delhi Police under various sections, including the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Besides Haider, the police had also charge-sheeted various other accused, including former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, United Against Hate activist Khalid Saifi, former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, Pinjra Tod activists Gulfisha Fatima, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain.

The police claimed that a large number of students, ex-students, and other members of a particular community participated in the anti-CAA(Citizenship Amendment Act) rally.

They alleged that the accused hatched a “common conspiracy” by calling for a march, leading a mob, and instigating communal feelings.

Attack on the police personnel, damage to police and public/private property, stone-pelting, and arson took place on the barricade/police party stationed outside Jamia campus, they said.

Haider was arrested on April 1, 2020. PTI UK

