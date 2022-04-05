Mumbai, April 5: Ramzan 2022 is in its first week in India. This year, Ramzan which is also known as Ramadan began on April 3 after the crescent moon was sighted on the evening of April 2.

Muslims in Delhi, Mumbai, and the rest of the country will observe their 4th Roza (fasting) of Ramzan on April 6.

For Muslims, fasting during the holy month of Ramzan is mandatory. Only those who are ill or traveling are exempted from keeping fast. Interestingly, fasting during Ramadan begins with 'Sahr' or the pre-dawn meals followed by 'Namaz-e-Fajr' also known as the first prayer of the day.

While observing fast from dawn to dusk, Muslims must refrain from consuming food or water. Observing fast during Ramzan - the holiest month helps Muslims to develop self-discipline, self-restraint, and be generous towards others.

While fasting is essential, Muslims must are also obliged to follow strict norms, recite the Holy Quran, and indulge in prayers. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow for the 4th Roza on April 6.

It must be noted that the timings for Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and the sunset. While Sehri is observed around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer (Before sunrise), Iftar starts with a call for Maghrib prayer (Two minutes after sunset).

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 6:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 4 6 April 2022 05:15 18:54

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 6:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 4 6 April 2022 04:45 18:43

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 6:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 4 6 April 2022 04:33 18:27

Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

