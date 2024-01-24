New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy died in a hospital on January 20 after he was allegedly assaulted by seniors at a school in Delhi, according to Delhi Police.

The incident happened on January 11 and the schoolboy was taken to the hospital. The boy died in the hospital on Saturday last week.

Police said that a case has been registered and further legal proceedings are underway.

A postmortem by a board of doctors is being carried out to ascertain the cause of death. Legal action would be taken as per the report. The incident took place on January 11 and the boy died on January 20, said Delhi Police

More information is awaited. (ANI).

