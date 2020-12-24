New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,063 fresh COVID-19 cases and 37 new fatalities on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.18 per cent, authorities said.

The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.2 lakh and the death toll rose to 10,384, they said.

From December 21 to 23, the daily case count had remained below the 1000-mark. On Monday, 803 cases were reported, the lowest since August 17; 939 on Tuesday and 871 on Wednesday.

Thursday's 1,063 cases came out of 89,920 tests conducted the previous day, including 47,889 RT-PCR tests and 42,031 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active cases tally came down to 7,909 from 8,003 on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the city stands at 6,20,681, the bulletin said.

