New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Saturday condemned a terror attack on a gurdwara in Kabul and urged the Centre to take up the issue in the United Nations General Assembly.

Several blasts were reported near the Gurdwara Karte Parwan on Saturday, in the latest targeting of a place of worship of a minority community in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. India has slammed the "cowardly attack" and said it is closely monitoring the situation.

Addressing a press conference here, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and General Secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon said it is highly condemnable that terrorists targeted the gurdwara, killed its guard and injured many pilgrims.

Noting that such incidents are repeatedly happening in Afghanistan and Pakistan in which minority communities are being targeted and their holy shrines are being wiped out, they said it is a "clear violation" of human rights of the minority communities in these countries.

They urged the External Affairs Minister to take up the issue on the United Nations platform for the permanent solution of the problems of the minorities in these countries and ensure their safety.

A delegation of DSGMC under the leadership of Kalka also met Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh and apprised him about the current situation at Gurdwara Karte Parwan. Kalka said they have urged the Indian government to help the Afghan Sikhs who wish to come to India.

