New Delhi, June 18: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will lead the 8th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) from the Statue of Unity, Gujarat on June 21, 2022. In the spirit of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav as the country celebrates 75th year of independence, 75 iconic sites have been selected for observation of 8th edition of International Day of Yoga. The Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat is also one of them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 8th International Day of Yoga observation from Mysuru Palace, Karnataka. A Digital Yoga Exhibition at Mysuru will be organised to showcase highlights and achievements of all previous editions of International Day of Yoga. The exhibition will also include strength of Yoga, best practice, research highlights, Common Yoga Protocol etc. International Day of Yoga 2022: Indian Embassy Organises Yoga Session in Washington DC.

The 8th edition of IDY will be organised in India and across the globe on the theme of 'Yoga for Humanity' which was announced by Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat address and will focus on 'Brand India at Global Stage' while showcasing its iconic places. The IDY observation is based on a harmonious mass yoga demonstration of a custom made 45-minute protocol namely, Common Yoga Protocol (CYP).

This year, the major attraction of the IDY observation will be the 'Guardian Ring', whereby the yoga celebrations happening across the world will be relayed throughout the Yoga Day. 'The Guardian Ring' underlines 'One Sun, One earth' concept and showcases the unifying power of Yoga.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2022 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).