New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Delhi Sports University on Tuesday signed an with the University of East London to impart world-class sports education to Indian athletes.

"Big Milestone for Indian Sports! Arvind Kejriwal Government signed an MoU with the University of East London. Delhi Sports University will produce Olympic medal-winning athletes, fulfilling every Indian's dream. This will prove to be a historic agreement for the entire country," the official twitter handle of AAP tweeted.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Sears Parts of National Capital, Relief Likely on Weekend.

Vivienne Stern, International Director, UK Universities, Barbara Wickham, Country Director, British Council India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Karnam Malleswari, Vice Chancellor, Delhi Sports University, and senior education leaders from India and the UK were present on the occasion among other dignitaries.

Kejriwal said, "Delhi Sports University (DSU) is not just the heritage of Delhi but the country. The success of DSU will be measured by the number of medals we win in the Olympics."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes ‘Girlfriend’ After Spiking Her Drink in Bhopal; Arrested.

"It is a historical day for the country as an Agreement of Delhi Sports University with the University of East London has been signed. Our aim is to give better facilities and international level coaching to the players. We want India to bring more medals in the Olympics tournament. DSU is the heritage of the country," he said.

Kejriwal said the university will welcome talent from all corners of the country in all kinds of sports. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)