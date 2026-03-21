New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday organised a special road safety drive on World Helmet Day in the national capital.

According to a press release, the main goal was to encourage more people to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers and to reduce road accidents.

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At a busy red light in the Sarita Vihar area, traffic officers conducted strict checks. They carefully watched for bike riders, both drivers and pillion passengers, who were not wearing helmets. Anyone found breaking the rule was immediately stopped.

The police issued official challans (traffic fines) to the violators as per the law. However, what made this campaign different and very positive was that after paying or receiving the challan, the riders were not just let go. Instead, the Delhi Traffic Police provided brand-new helmets free of cost right there on the spot.

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Police personnel spoke politely to every person they stopped. They explained in simple words that wearing a helmet is not only about escaping a fine, but it is also the most important way to protect your head and save your life in case of an accident. Helmets can greatly reduce serious head injuries and even prevent death.

Many of the riders who were fined accepted their mistake openly. They agreed that they had been careless and promised to always wear helmets from now on. Some people even thanked the officers for the free helmet and for taking the time to explain the importance of road safety.

The campaign was inclusive. It covered both men and women. Several women riding as pillion riders or even driving scooters and bikes without helmets were also stopped, fined, and then given helmets by the police team.

Overall, this thoughtful initiative combined strict enforcement with kindness and education. It helped create more awareness about helmet safety and encouraged hundreds of riders in Delhi to adopt safer habits on the roads. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)