New Delhi , Feb 21 (PTI) A day after taking oath, Delhi's new Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday assured that the free bus service for women will continue under the BJP-led government and directed officials to submit a detailed report on the functioning of Mohalla Clinics.

Singh, who has been allocated the health, transport, and information technology portfolios, took oath on Wednesday along with five other cabinet ministers in the newly formed Rekha Gupta government.

Also Read | LoC Tension: India and Pakistan Hold Flag Meet on Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Agree To Stick to Ceasefire Agreement.

“Public transport will remain free as promised. We are committed to improving facilities further,” Singh told PTI.

He assured that free public transport for women will not be discontinued and said that the government plans to improve introduce new benefits in public transport.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi Over His Remarks to US Press on Controversy Involving Adani Group, Says 'Adani Issue Not Personal Matter but One of Country'.

Singh, a 48-year-old debutant legislator and a prominent Purvanchali face in the new government, is a dental surgeon-turned-politician.

Speaking about the Mohalla Clinics, Singh said, he has asked the Health Secretary to submit a report detailing their operations, including the total number of functional clinics, staffing, property ownership status, and the frequency of doctor visits.

The minister said that he has also inquired about clinics where doctors do not visit but bills are still being generated. He further claimed that, according to his assessment, 30 to 40 percent of Mohalla Clinics do not even open regularly.

Addressing the shortage of the clinics, he said inspections will be conducted, and necessary actions will be taken based on the results. He assured that visible changes will take place within 100 days.

Singh also sought a comprehensive report on pending healthcare projects, which is expected by February 27 , following which further steps will be taken.

On the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, he said,, “We had sent the Ayushman Bharat file to the Centre. Now that it has returned, we will make all efforts to implement it by next week.”

As a doctor himself, Singh stressed the importance of understanding the challenges faced by medical professionals and pledged to address their concerns.

He also highlighted the government's focus on essential services like water supply and sewage management.

"Discussions are underway to ensure Delhi residents get clean drinking water and air. People should not face shortages during summer," he said, adding that significant improvements will be visible in the next winter season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)