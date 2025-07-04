New Delhi [India] July 4 (ANI): Two accused have been arrested in connection with an eve-teasing incident reported on June 30 at PS Nand Nagri.

The accused, identified as Afnan (19) and Sameer (22), according to the police.

The complaint, filed by a 15-year-old girl, alleged that on March 4, while walking near SK Garg Clothing Shop on Shani Bazaar Road, she and her friend were followed by four individuals--two on a motorcycle and two on a scooty.

When confronted, the accused abused her, and one of them spat on her face before fleeing the spot.

Accordingly, a case under Section 79 of the BNS and Section 12 of the POCSO Act was registered at PS Nand Nagri, and an investigation was initiated.

The team conducted extensive investigations and gathered crucial leads and clues from various sources. Based on the collected evidence, one of the accused was identified and arrested. He was identified as Afnan, aged 19 years. Initially, the accused attempted to mislead the police but, during sustained interrogation, admitted to his involvement and disclosed details about his accomplices.

Following his disclosure, another accused, identified as Sameer, aged 22 years, was also arrested. A scooty, used in the commission of the crime, was seized from their possession.

Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the remaining accused. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Earlier in another operation, the West District Police team of Delhi cracked a staged robbery case within 10 hours. Accused persons, namely Subhash Chand (aged 22) and Vijaypal (aged 26), have been arrested.

The complainant, Subhash Chand, himself was the mastermind behind the staged robbery case.On July 3, 2025, a call was received at PS Moti Nagar reporting a robbery of ₹13 lakhs. The complainant, Subhash Chand, alleged that after withdrawing ₹13 lakhs from the Bank, he was robbed by six unknown persons on a flyover.

He further alleged that the robbers had arrived on three bikes and fled with the cash after stabbing him with a knife.During the investigation, CCTV cameras were analysed, but no suspicious bikes were seen chasing the complainant.

Further inquiry revealed that the complainant's injuries appeared superficial and inconsistent with his claims of being stabbed by a knife. Upon sustained interrogation, Subhash Chand broke down and confessed to the crime. (ANI)

