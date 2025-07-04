Mumbai, July 4: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said while there was nothing wrong in expecting people to speak Marathi in the state, it was unacceptable to resort to violence for its insistence and that one cannot be "obstinate" about it. He also warned of legal action against those taking the law into their hands over the issue. Mumbai: MNS Workers Repeatedly Slap 'Jodhpur Sweets' Shop Owner for Not Speaking Marathi in Mira Road, Video Goes Viral.

'Violence Over Marathi Unacceptable'

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "It is not wrong to be proud of the Marathi language in Maharashtra. But if someone indulges in hooliganism due to language, we will not tolerate it. If someone beats up people on the basis of language, this will not be… pic.twitter.com/9mZBiXfcm9 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2025

The CM's remarks came in response to a recent incident in which Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers assaulted a food stall owner in Thane district's Bhayandar for not speaking Marathi, and a businessman in Mumbai issuing a statement declaring he would not speak Marathi despite having lived in the city for many years.