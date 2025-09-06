New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Two people succumbed to their injuries after being shot at by miscreants in the national capital, Delhi Police said.

According to a statement by the police, Police Station Harsh Vihar received information regarding a firing incident in C-Block, Pratap Nagar, on Friday, at about 07:15 PM. Upon reaching the spot, it was found that assailants had fired upon two persons.

The victims were identified as Sudhir alias Bunty, son of Mittar Singh, resident of Pratap Nagar, aged 35 years and Radhey Prajapati, son of Brahampal, aged 30 years.

Both were taken to GTB Hospital by their family members, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Accordingly, a case under Sections 103(1), 3(5) BNS and 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act has been registered at PS Harsh Vihar, and an investigation has been initiated, police said.

Forensic teams are collecting evidence by processing the crime scene, and dedicated teams have been deployed to gather clues, identify the accused, and apprehend them, the police said.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing. (ANI)

