New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The University of Delhi on Saturday extended the online registration process of admission for the academic session 2020-21 to July 18.

The notice has come in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Cancels All UG, PG Exams This Year Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

All eligible applicants are informed that the last date of the online registration process of all Undergraduate, Postgraduate, M. Phil and Ph.D programmes has been extended from July 4 to July 18, 5 pm, read the release.

However, other terms and conditions mentioned in the Bulletin of Information will remain unchanged, it added.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Cancels All College Examinations This Year Due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

Earlier, the University postponed the online open book exams for final-year students by 10 days, which were scheduled to begin from July 1, in view of the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)