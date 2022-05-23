New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Witnessing a steady decline in the new COVID cases, the national capital reported 268 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Monday.

The city had reported 365 cases on Sunday while 479 and 530 cases were reported on Saturday and Friday respectively last week.

With this, the active cases in the city reduced from 1,912 on Sunday to 1,819 today.

As many as 9,976 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 2.69 per cent.

According to the bulletin, 421 COVID patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 18,75,802.

The city did not record any death, therefore the death toll in the city remains at 26,201.

Under the vaccination drive, 4,892 COVID shots were administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,40,49,842 vaccine jabs have been administered so far.

India reported 2,022 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 46 fatalities, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. (ANI)

