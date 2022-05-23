Telangana, May 23: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) recently issued a notification about 225 vacancies for ‘Driver Operator’ in the Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department.

Candidates who are interested in the 'Driver Operator' vacancy can apply online on tslprb.in. It must be noted that the last date for submitting applications is May 26.

According to reports, OC and BC Candidates with the local status of Telangana State, who are interested in applying for the post have to pay a fee of Rs 800. On the other hand, Scheduled Case (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates who are from Telangana State have to pay Rs 400 as fees. All other candidates will have to pay Rs 800 as application fee.

Steps to apply for TS Police Driver Recruitment 2022:

Register using mobile number as User ID

Select the post you want to apply for

Make payment of fee

Fill Part-I of the Application

Scan and Upload copy of the passport, photograph, and your signature

Submit the application form

"There is no Preliminary Written Test for the Post…Candidates have to visit the website www.tslprb.in again for uploading the Part-II Application along with scanned copies of the following Certificates /Documents. Dates will be intimated through press release," stated the notification.

