New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman suffering from bilateral respiratory tract infection and pulmonary tuberculosis succumbed after testing positive for COVID-19 - the fifth fatality due to the infection in the national capital this year, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Delhi has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections, with 457 active cases at present.

The woman had a history of pulmonary tuberculosis, bilateral lower respiratory tract infection, COVID pneumonia, and Type 1 Respiratory failure, according to the ministry.

The government website did not say whether the woman was a city resident or was admitted to any health facility here.

India's active COVID cases stand at 4,302, with Kerala remaining the most affected state, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi, according to the Union Health Ministry COVID-19 dashboard.

Of the four fatalities reported in the last fortnight, two were elderly, while two were younger women with a history of pulmonary tuberculosis.

All states have been instructed to ensure availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators and essential medicines in view of rising cases of COVID, an official source said on Wednesday.

