New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): A woman has alleged that she was forced to convert after getting married to a Muslim man following which a complaint has been registered at Sarita Vihar Police Station.

"His family forced me to change my religion to Islam. I was forced to wear burqa, offer namaz. His father tried to sexually harass me," the woman claimed.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that a man named Sahib Ali did not reveal his real identity and introduced himself as Rahul and proposed her for marriage after they became friends.

After the woman learned about Sahib's religion, the man allegedly forced her to get married and started giving her threats, she alleged.

According to the complainant, the accused married her and later forced her to convert her religion.

Victim's lawyer, Amit Rana asserted, "The victim explained whatever happened with her. The man started giving her death threats after she learned about her religion. The victim was forced to eat cow meat, her name was also changed."

Rana further demanded that strict action should be taken against the man and his family members.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered at Sarita Vihar Police Station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention). (ANI)

