New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): As Delhi grapples with severe flooding in many parts of the city due to heavy rain, a slight decline was reported in the water levels of the Yamuna River.

The water level of the Yamuna River declined to 207.47m at the Old Railway Bridge at 8 am on Thursday. Earlier, the water level of the Yamuna River stood at 207.48 m between 6 and 7 am.

However, despite the decline in the river's water level in the capital, the Yamuna River continues to flow above the danger mark of 205.33m.

Yesterday, due to heavy rain, the Yamuna water level recorded an all-time high of 208.66 metres. Thus, the city witnessed the movement of residents, especially those living in low-lying areas, who moved to safer locations yesterday, as Yamuna Bazar saw people leaving their areas while navigating thigh-deep water.

Other areas like Yamuna Khadar, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, and Nigam Bodh Ghat were also inundated. The floodwaters also entered the Monastery Market, affecting nearby residential and commercial areas.

Additionally, commuters are also affected by heavy rain, as rain swept major roads of Delhi, including Krishna Menon Marg, Feroz Shah Kotla Road, and Arjangarh. Moreover, it also resulted in the traffic becoming slow in many parts of the city. In Mathura Road, vehicles struggled through waterlogged stretches.

Earlier, in the light of the river flowing above the danger mark, a portion of the flyover on the National Highway 44 collapsed in the national capital on wednesday morning, causing inconvenience to travellers.

In other parts of the country, rainfall continues to lash the Bhaderwah region of the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir for the third consecutive day. Hence, due to heavy rain, the regional meteorological centre has issued a red alert of "heavy rain" for Doda district for the day, along with Rajouri, Reasi, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban and Kishtwar districts.

While in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall, the state Government has ordered the closure of all government and private colleges and schools, including District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), till September 7. (ANI)

