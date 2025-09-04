Mumbai, September 4: Looking for the latest Shillong Teer Results? Today, Wednesday, September 4, 2025, enthusiasts can check the winning numbers and live result chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Played at the Polo Ground in Shillong, this popular archery-based lottery attracts participants from across Meghalaya. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the games are held six days a week with two exciting rounds each day. Stay updated with the Shillong Teer result online to know your lucky numbers.

The Shillong Teer Result for September 4, 2025, is now available in the Shillong Teer Result Chart, covering both Round 1 and Round 2. Participants can quickly access results on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Each platform provides a detailed chart showing the outcome of the morning and night games. Checking the Shillong Teer result has never been easier for players at the Polo Ground or online. Shillong Teer Result on September 3, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers.

Shillong Teer Result on September 4, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants can follow a simple process to check the Shillong Teer Result on September 4, 2025. The results for both Round 1 and Round 2 are announced after the archery rounds conclude at the Polo Ground, typically around 10:30 AM for Round 1, followed by Round 2. To view the Shillong Teer Result Chart, visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Step 1: Go to any of these sites. Step 2: Look for the option labelled "Shillong Teer Result for September 4, 2025." Step 3: Select the respective Round 1 or Round 2 to view the winning numbers. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below to quickly access the latest winning numbers and the detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, primarily at the Polo Ground in Shillong, from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sundays. The game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant cylindrical target. Participants place bets by selecting a number between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round. These last two digits determine the winning numbers, and players can win varying amounts based on their predictions. Shillong Teer is legal under Meghalaya state law and is officially conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).