India News | Delhi Youth Stabbed to Death in Bhalswa Dairy Area

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): An 18-year-old youth died after a stabbing incident was reported from the Bhalswa Dairy police station area in Delhi on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place on May 7 around 7:30 PM near Tandoor Wali Gali in Bhalswa Dairy, where an incident of physical assault and suspected stabbing occurred. The victim was brought to a hospital in an injured condition by his friend, where doctors declared him dead.

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Following the information, police teams along with senior officers reached the spot. The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Team also inspected the scene and collected evidence. During the investigation, two abandoned motorcycles were recovered from the location.

A case has been registered under FIR No. 236/26 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)