New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): With new 40 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,246 positive cases reported in Delhi on Monday, the tally of people infected with coronavirus in the national capital has climbed to 1,13,740.

"The number of active cases in Delhi is at 19,017 and 91,312 patients have been cured and discharged so far. 3,411 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the city," Government of Delhi said in a release.

Also Read | Uttarakhand | Udham Singh Nagar District Under Complete Lockdown From Tonight Till July 16: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

"12,171 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital today - 3,860 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True NAAT tests and 8,311 Rapid antigen tests," it added.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 8,78,254 even as the recovery rate stood at 63.02 per cent, informed Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Two MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party Withdraw Support From Ashok Gehlot Govt.

The country's death toll now stands at 23,174 with 500 more deaths in the last 24 hours. Out of the total number of cases, as many as 3,01,609 are currently active. Also, over 5,53,471 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)