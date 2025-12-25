New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The national capital witnessed a significant improvement in air quality on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 221 around 8 am. However, it remained in the 'poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air quality improved sharply compared to Wednesday, when the AQI was over 300. Despite this improvement, a thin layer of smog persists in parts of the city, and overall air quality remains poor.

In Anand Vihar, a thin layer of smog lingered, although visibility was relatively clear, with an AQI of 292, placing it in the 'poor' category. Additionally, a thin layer of smog engulfed areas around Dhaula Kuan, Akshardham and India Gate this morning.

According to CPCB data, several areas in the capital, including Bawana (289), Chandni Chowk (255), Dwarka Sector 8 (222), and Patparganj (230), experienced improved air quality, though the levels still fell within the 'poor' category. DTU also recorded poor air quality, with an AQI of 249.

However, some areas of the city had better air quality than others. For instance, Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 137, falling in the 'moderate' category, according to CPCB data. Mandir Marg (171), Najafgarh (137), and CRRI Mathura Road (162) also recorded similar results, entering the 'moderate' category.

According to CPCB categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas on Wednesday revoked actions under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, citing a significant improvement in Delhi's air quality.

According to an order issued by the CAQM, the decision was made following a review meeting of the Sub-Committee on GRAP, which assessed the prevailing air quality and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

"The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas, in pursuance of the Hon'ble Supreme Court directions, issued a modified schedule of GRAP vide its order dated 21.11.2025 for implementation with immediate effect by all concerned (available on CAQM website, i.e., caqm.nic.in). As of now, Stage I, II, III, and Stage IV of the extant schedule of GRAP are in force vide orders dated 14.10.2025, 19.10.2025, 13.12.2025 and 13.12.2025, respectively. Noting the continuous improvement in the AQI levels of Delhi, the Sub-Committee on GRAP in its meeting held toda,y reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts and observed as under, "Order read.

The Commission noted that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) showed marked improvement since Monday night due to high wind speeds and favourable meteorological conditions.

"The AQI in Delhi has shown significant improvement since last night, owing to high winds and favourable meteorological conditions, and was recorded at 271 ("Poor" category) on 24.12.2025. Air Quality forecast provided by IMD/IITM suggestsan increase in AQI of Delhi due to slower winds in the coming days." (ANI)

