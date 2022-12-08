New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Air quality in the national capital showed slight improvement on Thursday, but it was still recorded in the "poor" category while the minimum temperature settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day's maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 75 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 10.30 am was 262 (poor category), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. PTI ABU

