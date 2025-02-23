New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The 'Zaiqa-e-Dilli' food festival brings together Delhi's top street food, including momos from Majnu Ka Tila, chhole bhature from Rajouri Garden, and kebabs from Karol Bagh, offering an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

The two-week food extravaganza, currently underway at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar, takes food lovers on a treasure hunt, featuring delights from iconic food spots like Jama Masjid, Daryaganj, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar.

Hailed as a culinary love letter to 'Dilwalo Ki Dilli' and inspired by Delhi's legendary food hubs, this event brings together everything from Aslam's butter chicken, Kuremal's kulfi, and Jain fruit sandwich to Lotan ke chole kulche, Sanjay Kumar's Daulat ki chaat, and Dolma Aunty momos – some straight from the original vendors – all within the comfort of a five-star setting.

"The love Delhi has for food is unparalleled, and we've captured that spirit by recreating the best of its street food and iconic main course spreads. Through our collaborations and innovations, we're bringing the soul of Delhi's streets right into our dining space,” said executive chef Roushan Sharma.

The expansive buffet, featuring over 100 iconic dishes, is a mix of the best street delicacies and main course specials.

The treats includes deep-fried crunchy flat breads from Chandni Chowk's famed 'Paranthe Wali Gali', 'rajma chawal' from Connaught Place, 'Ram ladoo' from Lajpat Nagar and Jama Masjid's famous 'chicken changezi'.

Live street food hawkers, serving the quintessential "bunta", "chuski", "bhel puri", and ice creams, are also a major highlight for the festival.

The buffet, priced at Rs 2,699 per person exclusive of taxes, will go off the table on March 2.

