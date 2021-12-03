New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 21.9 degrees Celsius on Friday, three notches below the normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi recorded its lowest maximum temperature of the season on Thursday at 19.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature settled at 12.5 degrees Celsius in the morning, three notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 73 per cent. The weatherman has predicted a "partly cloudy sky" on Saturday.

Minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 11 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday, the IMD added.

Light rains with thunder and lightning activities are expected on December 5 and 6.

