New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): St. Thomas School in Delhi's Dwarka and St. Stephen's College of the University of Delhi received bomb threats on Tuesday. The threat was sent to the Delhi Police via email today at 7:15 AM. In the case of St. Stephen's College, the mail stated that a bomb had been planted in the library.

Both locations have been evacuated, and the Delhi Police Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, Delhi Fire Brigade team, and Special Staff team are on the spot. It was cordoned off, and a thorough AS check is being conducted. So far, nothing suspicious has been found, claims Delhi Police.

Also Read | Cafe Goodluck Shutdown: FDA Closes Pune's Popular Eatery Temporarily After Couple Finds Glass Piece in Bun Maska.

The Delhi Police further said that no other college has given any such information to them till now.

On Monday, two schools in Chanakyapuri and the Dwarka area of Delhi also received bomb threats via the Delhi Police's mail. No explosives were found in the combing operation.

Also Read | Hiring in Non-Metro Cities Surge: India's Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities Become Fastest Growing Hubs, Attract More Jobs and Talent, Says LinkedIn Report.

The police stated that there were anti-Tamil Nadu government messages in the email sent to Chanakyapuri School. The police added that they are investigating the threats.

Moreover, the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said in a police complaint that the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar also received a bomb threat yesterday.

Amritsar Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has stated that the police received a complaint via email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple. He added that they are taking the help of the state cybercrime and other agencies. He further added that the police will solve the case and ensure security.

The Amritsar police have filed an FIR in the matter and launched an investigation.

According to Amritsar police, bomb disposal squads (BDS), SGPC force and additional security forces were deployed around the premises. They also assured the public that all the necessary precautions are being taken to ensure safety and security.

Commissioner Bhullar also said that the police have urged the public to remain calm and immediately report any suspicious activity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)