Pune, July 15: Pune’s iconic Cafe Goodluck has been temporarily shut down by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following serious hygiene concerns. The popular eatery, known for its signature bun maska, faced swift action after a couple posted a video showing glass pieces in the food, which went viral. This unexpected shutdown has shocked loyal customers and food enthusiasts across the city. The FDA has suspended the cafe’s licence until it meets necessary compliance standards.

According to the Mint report, the controversy erupted after a customer, Aakash Jalagi, reported finding a transparent, hard object in his wife’s bun maska during a visit to Cafe Goodluck. Initially, mistaking it for ice, the couple later discovered it was a glass shard and immediately documented the incident in a video. The footage, shared online, quickly gained traction, prompting public outrage and calls for accountability. Pune Horror: Woman Brutally Slams Pet Cat on Floor, Tosses It in Air; Authorities Detain Accused After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.



Following the viral video, FDA officials inspected the premises and found unhygienic conditions in the kitchen. Joint Commissioner Suresh Annapure confirmed that the cafe’s licence has been suspended pending corrective action. The FDA is now monitoring the case closely and will only allow the cafe to reopen after full compliance is ensured. Pune: 28-Year-Old Female IT Professional Dies After Falling From Zipline Tower at Rajgad Water Park Resort in Bhor Tehsil.

Reacting to the incident, Cafe Goodluck owner Kasim Irani acknowledged the complaint and said the bread was sourced from an external bakery. Although the cafe staff apologised and waived the bill, the customer claimed the issue was handled casually, which led him to escalate the matter by filing a complaint with health authorities.

