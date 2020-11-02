Ghaziabad, Nov 2 (PTI) A delivery executive associated with an e-commerce firm has been arrested along with three more people for allegedly stealing packages containing new mobile phones supposed to be delivered by a co-worker and selling them at cheap rates, police said on Monday.

The accused used to sell brand new mobile phones at low prices to some shop owners and pocket the proceeds, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Indirapuram circle, Anshu Jain told PTI.

They have been identified as Priya, Dushyant, Ravi and Ashutosh, she said.

Priya admitted that she used to steal mobile phone packages from a co-worker's bag and sell them off, the DSP said, adding stolen phones have been recovered.

