New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the passing away of Lakshadweep administrator Dineshwar Sharma is shocking.

Sharma, who also served as the Intelligence Bureau (IB) director, died of lung-related complications, officials said.

“The demise of Shri Dineshwar Sharma, administrator of Lakshadweep is shocking. An outstanding police officer, Shri Sharma's expertise in internal security was particularly noteworthy. My deepest condolences to his family and friends,” Kovind tweeted.

Sharma was appointed as the administrator of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep in October 2019. He was appointed as the Government of India representative for peace talks with various groups in northeastern states on May 30, 2017.

Subsequently, on October 25, 2017, he was appointed as the Centre's interlocutor for holding dialogue with the elected representatives, various organisations and individuals concerned in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma was awarded the prestigious Indian Police Medal for the meritorious service in 1997 followed by the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2003.

