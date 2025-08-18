Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary K Ramakrishna on Sunday said that democracy in the country is facing a "grave threat" and predicted that massive people's movements would be organised in the coming days.

Speaking to ANI, Ramakrishna said, "At present, democracy in the country is facing a grave threat. The Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre, in collusion with the Election Commission, is indulging in corrupt practices by arbitrarily removing genuine voters from the rolls."

"Today (August 17), apart from reviewing the current situation in the country and the state, we are also holding discussions", he said, adding that the political developments at the national and state levels indicate that in the coming days, massive people's movements will be organised.

"For instance, in the Bihar Assembly elections, 65 lakh voters were deleted from the rolls. Similarly, in the parliamentary elections, the BJP came to power by winning 35 to 40 seats with the help of bogus votes. Today, the BJP government, which came to power with fake votes and black money, is burying democracy and undermining secularism. At this juncture, all democrats must unite and fight back against these anti-people forces," Ramakrishna said.

In Andhra Pradesh, he criticised the state government led by Chandrababu Naidu, saying the so-called 'double-engine sarkar' is pushing the state into deep debt. "Within just one year, the state has incurred a debt of Rs 1.75 lakh crore. The state's financial situation has deteriorated drastically. We will also deliberate on these faulty economic policies," he added.

Ramakrishna said, "We demand that the 'Super Six' promises made by the government be implemented immediately. Our policies will be directed towards questioning both the NDA government at the Centre and the state government."

"As part of the 'Super Six' schemes launched on August 15, we welcome the provision of free bus travel for women. However, to ensure its proper implementation, we demand that the state government purchase an additional 3,000 buses and recruit 10,000 staff members," said the CPI leader. (ANI)

