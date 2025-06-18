India News | Demolition of Iconic Shops in Varanasi Evokes Strong Emotions from Locals; BJP Defends

Varanasi, Jun 18 (PTI) The demolition of two renowned eateries as part of a road-widening project in Varanasi has evoked sharp criticism from the opposition and strong sentiments from locals while the ruling BJP has defended the action, saying it is aimed at improving public convenience.

In a demolition drive carried out late on Tuesday night, authorities brought down several structures including two of the city's most iconic food joints -- Pahalwan Ki Lassi and Chachi Ki Kachori -- at the Ravidas crossing in the temple town's Lanka area.

Also Read | Bhopal Suicide Case: B. Tech Student Kills Self by Hanging From Ceiling Fan at His Rented Room in Patel Nagar, No Death Note Found.

The move has left residents deeply emotional, with many expressing concern over the loss of a key part of the city's culinary and cultural heritage.

Locals recounted that Chachi Ki Kachori had been around for nearly a century and was not only known for its flavour but also for the language used by 'Chachi', which had become a part of her charm.

Also Read | Fatehpur: 4 Booked for Thrashing Temple Priest and His Son for Taking Extra Laddus From Prayer Tray in Uttar Pradesh.

Professors from the nearby Banaras Hindu University, as well as locals, often gathered at the stall not just for food but for her sharp-tongued blessings.

After Chachi passed away a few years ago, her son took over the business. He claimed that many celebrities, including Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and former Union minister Smriti Irani had visited the shop over the years.

Similarly, Pahalwan Lassi, known for its rich rabri-topped lassi served in a variety of flavours, had a history spanning over 70 years.

Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Anurag Kashyap, Sonu Nigam, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari were known to have visited the establishment.

Locals said the shop's owner grew emotional as the demolition began, offering a final salute to the place before walking away.

Residents expressed deep regret, saying the unique taste and heritage of these spots may never be recreated.

"This is more than just about losing a shop. It feels like we've lost a piece of Varanasi itself," said a local.

SP spokesperson Manoj Rai Dhoopchandi criticised the administration, saying, "How will Vanarasi residents now treat their guests to Chachi's famous kachoris and Pahalwan's lassi? Where once there was the aroma of love, now there is only rubble. The soul of Varanasi has been hurt."

"These weren't just shops -- they were cultural landmarks. I have known these places since my childhood. Every time we passed by, we would stop there. It's an emotional loss for the entire city," Rai added.

However, Varanasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari of the BJP defended the action, saying the road expansion was aimed at improving public convenience and that due process had been followed.

"The demolition is being carried out to widen the road to four lanes for the benefit of the people of Kashi. All affected shopkeepers were served notices two months ago. Those whose land is acquired will receive due compensation," Tiwari said.

"The taste of Kashi is not going anywhere — only the location is changing. In fact, the expansion will allow people to enjoy Kashi's flavours more comfortably," the mayor said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)