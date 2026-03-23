New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has written to Speaker Vijender Gupta raising serious concerns over the functioning of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, claiming that the treatment meted out to the Opposition since the formation of the Eighth Assembly is not in line with democratic values or established legislative procedures.

Referring to the conduct of proceedings across sessions, she has urged the Speaker to ensure that the House is run in a fair, lawful, and democratic manner, according to a release.

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In the letter, Delhi Assembly LoP Atishi wrote, "After the formation of the Eighth Assembly, both the ruling party and the Opposition unanimously elected you as Speaker with the expectation that, given your experience, the House would function in a democratic and lawful manner. It is well known that in a democratic system, the Legislative Assembly is not merely a platform for the government, but a powerful institution run through the participation of both the ruling party and the Opposition, where the House functions through healthy discussion, dialogue, and deliberation. The responsibility of the Opposition is to raise issues in the House and hold the government accountable if it ignores public interest or fails to act in accordance with its promises."

The Delhi Assembly LoP said, "However, it is with deep regret that I must state that from the first sitting of the first session to the first sitting of the fourth session, your approach towards the Opposition has been not only concerning but also inconsistent with democratic values. Expelling the entire Opposition, including the Leader of Opposition, from the House for raising issues of public interest and criticising the government, and not only from the House but also from the Assembly premises, is against the dignity of the House."

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Atishi added, "In the history of independent India, there has been no instance in any Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council, or even in the country's highest legislatures, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, where the entire Opposition has been expelled not only from the House but also from the Assembly premises. Your action has set a new precedent that is not only undemocratic but also one that undermines the dignity of the Assembly."

Highlighting the implications of such actions, Atishi wrote, "An elected representative chosen through a democratic process has been disrespected and prevented from entering the premises for the entire duration of the session. This is highly condemnable and completely unjustified. It also amounts to a violation of the privileges of an elected representative."

She further claimed, "During the recently concluded Assembly session, it was observed that members of the ruling party did not allow the House to function for three consecutive days, due to which several serious issues concerning Delhi could not be discussed. However, not a single member was expelled. In contrast, when Opposition members attempted to raise certain issues, they were not only expelled from the House but again removed from the Assembly premises and barred from attending the House for the entire session."

Further alleging that when members tried to attend committee meetings and other meetings for which prior notice had been given, they were stopped at the gates of the Assembly, she said, "This clearly shows that there was an attempt to obstruct the privileges of elected representatives and their statutory participation in committees. As a result, they were unable to discharge their legislative responsibilities. This is a clear obstruction in the exercise of their constitutional rights and amounts to a disregard of the Constitution."

As per the release, she said, "As Leader of Opposition, when I attempted to raise issues of public interest concerning Delhi and other matters in the House, it was, under your directions, treated as a breach of privilege and referred to the committee. This reflects an attempt to limit the legitimate role of the Opposition."

Atishi added, "This also makes it clear that there has been an attempt to deprive me of my legislative responsibilities and my duty to raise issues of public interest, which is extremely concerning for a healthy democracy."

Concluding, Atishi stated, "In view of the above circumstances, all Opposition MLAs request that you ensure that those honourable members who were unnecessarily expelled during the first sitting of the fourth session are allowed to participate in the second sitting. The House must be conducted in a fair manner, Opposition members must not be prevented from raising issues of public interest, and they must be given adequate time."

She further expressed hope that the Speaker would take cognisance of these concerns and ensure that the Assembly functions in accordance with established legislative traditions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)